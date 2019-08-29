Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,101. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.77.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.