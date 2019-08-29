Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $59,103.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $360,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,207. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $139.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

