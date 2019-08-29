Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $116.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of ARCH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.30. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,844. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

