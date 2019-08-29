Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Boston Beer by 171.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $394.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.23.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $439.00. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,083. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.77. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total transaction of $951,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,425 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

