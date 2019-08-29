Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.78 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Storj has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bittrex, Binance and OKEx. Storj has a market cap of $18.78 million and $1.33 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.01357892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00091272 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022126 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Liquid, Tidex, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDAX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

