Storm Price Down 8.9% This Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coinnest, WazirX and Binance. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Storm has a market cap of $9.25 million and $196,648.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022141 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,699,550 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, WazirX, Binance, Bitbns, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Coinrail and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

