Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Shares Down 44.5%

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)’s stock price was down 44.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 34,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

