Stronghold USD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.02

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Stronghold USD has a market cap of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stronghold USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00231700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01361221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Stronghold USD Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd. The official message board for Stronghold USD is medium.com/strongholdxchg. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg.

Stronghold USD Token Trading

Stronghold USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stronghold USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stronghold USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.