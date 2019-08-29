Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 109.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1,572.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 451.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

RGR traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 65,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $697.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.40. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

