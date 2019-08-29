SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.79, approximately 5,543 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25.

About SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

