Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.24. 5,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.