Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 939 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.32. 203,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.72 and a 200 day moving average of $289.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

