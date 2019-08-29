Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

SNDL stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.