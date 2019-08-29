Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director Michael C. Morgan Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director Michael C. Morgan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $213,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

