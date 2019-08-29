Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $64,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 612,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 56,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

SGC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 14,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,709. The firm has a market cap of $224.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

