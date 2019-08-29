SwftCoin (SWFTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.93 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.93 million and $2.24 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.39 or 0.05048311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

