Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

