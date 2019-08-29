Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Graham worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Graham by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at $376,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $685.97 on Thursday. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $549.75 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.89 by ($0.53). Graham had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

