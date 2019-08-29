Swiss National Bank Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Dana worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dana by 9.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dana by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Dana by 357.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAN opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

