T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,546,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 11,383,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC set a $85.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $77.97. 39,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,744. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

