TaaS (TAAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $255.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00008640 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $255.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01347693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023300 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.