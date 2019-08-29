TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) shares fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

TAISEI CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for TAISEI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAISEI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.