Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider John Watson Purchases 18,350 Shares

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$81,657.50 ($57,913.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $875.32 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10. Tassal Group Limited has a twelve month low of A$3.98 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of A$5.25 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.89.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

About Tassal Group

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

