Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.22

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$67.22 and last traded at C$67.19, with a volume of 124240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.71.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

About Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.