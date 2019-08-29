Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Stock Price Up ∞

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)’s stock price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,685 shares.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.