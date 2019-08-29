Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,310.12

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,310.12 and traded as high as $1,222.00. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,187.48, with a volume of 25,155 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEP shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.59 million and a PE ratio of 27.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,300.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,412.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This is a positive change from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Telecom plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

Telecom plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

