Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Short Interest Update

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 602,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNAV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TNAV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 111,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,517. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $423,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,704,186.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salman Dhanani sold 56,955 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $644,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

