Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 174,626 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $11,583,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $4,747,000.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

NYSE TPX opened at $77.82 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,897,745.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,146.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 408 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $30,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,638. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

