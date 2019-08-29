The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.88% of The Carlyle Group worth $95,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 55,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,259,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 994,829 shares of company stock worth $93,013,243.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 11,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,312. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.40%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.