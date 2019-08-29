The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 397,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $479.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

