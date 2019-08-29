The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. 98,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,172. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,267. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

