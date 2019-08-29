Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stake Reduced by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560,255 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.30% of Thomson Reuters worth $97,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,327,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,158 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 327,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 132,315 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,786,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 110.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.56. 363,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,395. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

