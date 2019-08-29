Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.66

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.66 and traded as low as $90.03. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 263,220 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other news, Director Richard Harrison King sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.86, for a total value of C$2,208,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,060,967.57. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.97, for a total transaction of C$1,454,982.67.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

