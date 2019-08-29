ThoreNext (THX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $160.21 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 119.3% against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for about $7.40 or 0.00077883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $160.21 million and $178,556.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00231459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01358208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022138 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

