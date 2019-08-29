Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $151-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.83 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 621,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $253.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,621.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $100,952.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,290 shares in the company, valued at $270,548.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

