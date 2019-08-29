Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Up 0.4%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.55, approximately 12,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 100,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.54.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Medical (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

