TOP 1-Day Volume Reaches $973,166.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $973,166.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01350223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00091404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022269 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

