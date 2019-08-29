Toronto Dominion Bank Has $855.18 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,449,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.77% of Bank of Montreal worth $855,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 38.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Howard Weil lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 56,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,085. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.781 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

