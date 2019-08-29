Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp Purchases 395,126 Shares of Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp purchased 395,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $663,811.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Town Sports International stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Town Sports International had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Town Sports International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Town Sports International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Town Sports International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

