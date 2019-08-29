Traid (TRAID) Market Capitalization Achieves $5,476.00

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Traid has a market capitalization of $5,476.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traid coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Traid has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

Traid (CRYPTO:TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 42,070,900 coins and its circulating supply is 19,130,900 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

