TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.52

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $13.11. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 51,497 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNW shares. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.77%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

