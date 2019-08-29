TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.19

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.19 and last traded at $84.24, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.77.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other TransUnion news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 10,011 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $711,381.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,215 shares of company stock worth $20,967,347. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in TransUnion by 23.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

