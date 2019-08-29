Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $5,185,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.98.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 105,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.