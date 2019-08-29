Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 181.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 80,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 9.1% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

HCP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. 59,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,218. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.31. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.32%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

