Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 95.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after buying an additional 1,105,055 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after buying an additional 1,030,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,640,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,874,000 after buying an additional 677,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,470,000 after buying an additional 403,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,764,000 after buying an additional 340,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

CHD stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,320,053.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,502 shares of company stock worth $9,449,809. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

