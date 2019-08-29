Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 14,351 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Msci by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Msci by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth $880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Msci by 205.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Msci by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 66,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,986. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.81.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

