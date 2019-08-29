Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 5,524 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Waters worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Waters by 23.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 10.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,617. Waters Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $255.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.