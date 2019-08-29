Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 5,574 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ball by 21.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 338,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after buying an additional 58,724 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 115.1% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 41,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $49,342,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,315,913.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,796,380.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,446 shares of company stock valued at $10,854,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 394,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

