Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after buying an additional 215,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Trimble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Fansler sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $372,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,710 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.98. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

