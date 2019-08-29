TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

TriNet Group stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $465,538.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $581,173.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,436,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,219 shares of company stock worth $13,813,886. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $33,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $17,640,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,141.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 12,851.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 162,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

